Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

AstraZeneca defends COVID-19 vaccine, says ‘no evidence’ of increased risk of blood clots

By Radhika Anilkumar Reuters
Click to play video 'Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions' Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions
WATCH: Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions

AstraZeneca Plc on Sunday said it had conducted a review of people vaccinated with its COVID-19 vaccine which has shown no evidence of an increased risk of blood clots.

The review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and United Kingdom.

“A careful review of all available safety data of more than 17 million people vaccinated in the European Union and UK with COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country,” the statement said.

Click to play video 'Possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine' Possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine
Possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Global News has reached out to see if Health Canada was considering halting its AstraZeneca vaccine rollout or had requested any additional data from its clinical trials, but did not immediately hear back.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Authorities in Denmark, Norway and Iceland have suspended the use of the vaccine over clotting issues, while Austria stopped using a batch of AstraZeneca shots last week while investigating a death from coagulation disorders.

Ireland on Sunday temporarily suspended AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine “out of an abundance of caution.”

Read more: Ireland temporarily suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine amid reports of blood clots

The drugmaker said additional testing has and is being conducted by the company and the European health authorities and none of the re-tests have shown cause for concern.

There are also no confirmed issues related to quality of any of its COVID-19 vaccine batches used across Europe and rest of the world, the company said.

More to come.

— With files from Global News’ Hannah Jackson and Emerald Bensadoun

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19CoronavirusEuropean unionUnited KingdomAstraZenecacoronavirus vaccinesastrazeneca covid vaccineastrazeneca blood clotsAstraZeneca no evidence blood clotsdoes astrazeneca vaccine cause blood clots

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers