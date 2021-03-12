Menu

Canada

No scientific explanation linking AstraZeneca vaccine to blood clots, Sharma says

By Mia Rabson The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2021 4:47 pm
Click to play video 'Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions' Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions
WATCH ABOVE: Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions

Health Canada’s chief medical adviser says there is no scientific explanation to suggest a link between the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and blood clots.

Dr. Supriya Sharma says Health Canada has a “really low threshold” for adverse events that could trigger a pause on the use of a vaccine and wouldn’t hesitate to do so if something warranted it.

Read more: What we have learned about treating COVID-19 one year into the pandemic

A few European countries halted use of AstraZeneca’s injection temporarily this week, and others suspended use of specific batches, after some adverse events, including blood clots, were reported following vaccination.

Health Canada says the vaccine remains safe and effective but will continue to monitor all adverse events.

Click to play video 'Possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine' Possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine
Possible side effects of the AstraZeneca vaccine

Sharma says Health Canada has the reports and is looking for three things, including if there is a biological explanation for how the vaccine could have caused the blood clots.

She says there is none.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
