Provinces hitting pause on AstraZeneca vaccine as public health officials brace for new guidance

Send this page to someone via email

EDITOR’S NOTE: An earlier version of this article said Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan were pausing rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Alberta is doing so, according to a senior source, while Ontario and Saskatchewan have been briefed on the updated guidance expected to come shortly.

Provinces appear to be hitting pause on the rollout of the controversial AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Global News has learned from a senior Alberta government source that the province’s public health officer is set to announce a pause in the AstraZeneca vaccine program for those under the age of 55.

Manitoba and Quebec also confirmed on Monday they are pausing rollouts to those under 55.

Read more: Quebec to temporarily stop using AstraZeneca vaccine for anyone under age 55

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Quebec’s health ministry said administration of the vaccine is “temporarily on hold pending expert assessments.”

#COVID19 Le vaccin d’AstraZeneca (Covishield) ne sera pour le moment plus offert aux personnes âgées de moins de 55 ans. Consultez le communiqué complet ➡️ https://t.co/jDDMR7NNlv. — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 29, 2021

That is in line with an expected change in recommendations from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), which Global News has confirmed is set to be announced later Monday.

It comes amid reports that public health officials in Prince Edward Island are also suspending the use, and after senior sources in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan governments also tell Global News they were each informed of the pending change to NACI’s recommendations on Sunday night.

READ MORE: AstraZeneca doses from U.S. will arrive in Canada next week, officials say

Story continues below advertisement

Multiple provincial government sources who have been briefed on NACI’s pending announcement to recommend pausing AstraZeneca vaccines for those under the age of 55 say it is because of issues related to blood clots observed in some recipients of the A-Z vaccine.

“It’s frustrating,” said a provincial government source. Tweet This

Another provincial government source said NACI had concerns about the link between thromboses, AstraZeneca and women of a child-bearing age.

Dr. Joss Reimer, the head of Manitoba’s Vaccine Task Force, provided additional insight on that province’s decision on Monday, citing, “a rare but very serious side effect has been seen in young women, primarily in Europe.”

“We are implementing this change effective immediately,” said Reimer, adding that the side effect — a serious blood clot — appears to show up four to 20 days after the vaccine.

She said that to date, there is no evidence of this happening in Canada.

1:40 Health Canada adding AstraZeneca blood clot warning, but says vaccine is safe Health Canada adding AstraZeneca blood clot warning, but says vaccine is safe

In a statement Monday afternoon, Health Canada said it has become aware that “additional cases” of blood clots and low blood platelets have occurred in people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. “To date, no cases of these events have been reported in Canada,” the statement reads. The agency said “in light of this evolving information,” it will be issuing additional “terms and conditions on the authorizations of the AstraZeneca and Verity Pharmaceuticals/Serum Institute of India vaccines.” This includes a requirement that the manufacturers conduct a “detailed assessment of the benefits and risks of the vaccine by age and sex in the Canadian context.” Health Canada said this information will help with its “ongoing evaluation of these rare blood clotting events” and allow the agency to determine if specific groups are at a higher risk. “Health Canada has been in discussions with AstraZeneca on this evolving issue.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, the agency added a blood clot warning to the vaccine’s lable.

That came as federal health officials stressed that they want Canadians to be able to have confidence in the vaccine, which they said remains safe and effective.

“At this point in time, we, of course, believe that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh the risks,” said Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical advisor to Health Canada, last week.

The vaccine has been the subject of repeated questions over recent months.

READ MORE: Can AstraZeneca’s reputation be saved? Experts worry ‘unforced errors’ erode trust

More than a dozen European countries suspended use of the vaccine earlier in March over a blood clot scare.

The European Medicines Agency said on March 18 that it could not definitively rule out a link to blood clot incidents but that the benefits of vaccination outweighed the risks of getting COVID-19.

The disease caused by the coronavirus can also cause blood clots, along with a severe range of neurological and respiratory symptoms, as well as death.

The news of updated guidance for the vaccine comes as Canada is set to receive roughly 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot from the United States on Tuesday as part of a significant ramp up in vaccine deliveries from the three main manufacturers delivering vaccines so far.

Story continues below advertisement

2:16 Health Canada adds warning label to Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Health Canada adds warning label to Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

According to Health Canada, as of Thursday, a total of 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine had been delivered across Canada.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious diseases faculty member at the University of Toronto, said Canada must “weigh the low (but not 0%) risk of blood clot VS risk of poor outcome from infection, and gauge that risk for different age groups.” “This makes sense,” he wrote.

With files from Global’s David Akin and Mike Le Couteur and Hannah Jackson

With files from The Canadian Press.