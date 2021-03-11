Alberta officials to provide COVID-19 update Thursday; Hinshaw assures AstraZeneca vaccine safe

Send this page to someone via email

As a number of countries suspend the use of AstraZeneca‘s COVID-19 vaccine, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is assuring residents the doses here are safe.

On Thursday, Denmark, Norway and Iceland joined Austria in suspending that vaccine after reports of the formation of blood clots in some people who have been vaccinated.

Austria is currently investigating a death from coagulation disorders and an illness from a pulmonary embolism.

“I want to assure Albertans that the current doses of CoviShield AstraZeneca vaccine offered in Alberta have not been linked to the side effects issues reported in some European countries linked to one lot of vaccine,” Hinshaw tweeted Thursday morning.

Alberta is using CoviShield, the brand name of a vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India that is considered to be AstraZeneca’s equivalent by Health Canada, Hinshaw said.

While Hinshaw said there is no indication the vaccine caused the events reported in Austria, Hinshaw said Canada has a “robust” surveillance system in place to detect any rare occurrences that may be connected to any COVID-19 vaccine.

“We will continue watching closely and monitoring every dose of the vaccine in Alberta,” she said.

According to a statement from the province, Alberta continues to only administer the AstraZeneca vaccine to healthy adults aged 64 and under. The vaccine has shown to reduce infection by up to 70 per cent and severe outcomes like hospitalization by up to 80 per cent.

Hinshaw is scheduled to provide another COVID-19 update Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. She will be joined by Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Education Minister Adriana Legrange.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw announced another age bracket of Albertans could book an appointment for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after more than 11,500 bookings were made.

Albertans born in 1958 as well as First Nations, Metis and Inuit born in 1973 will be eligible for an AstraZeneca vaccine.

An additional 399 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday. There were 254 people in hospital being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 37 people were in the ICU.

Two additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday’s update, 130,382 Albertans have recovered from COVID-19.