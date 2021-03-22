Manitoba looks to improve safety on North Perimeter Highway

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is looking for feedback on plans to improve safety on the North Perimeter Highway.

The proposed changes, which include closing uncontrolled access points, stem from a review looking at safety on the northern stretch of the highway that circles Winnipeg.

“The Perimeter Highway is one of Manitoba’s most important economic corridors. It is a key link in the Trans-Canada Highway and plays a strategic role in Manitoba’s economy by providing industry with access to world markets,” said Manitoba’s Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler .

“Engaging with the public will allow our government to consider the safest and most practical options to enhance the North Perimeter Highway while providing access to adjacent properties.”

The review proposes closing all non-signaled median openings and stop sign-controlled access points along the highway between Portage and Fermor Avenues.

Schuler said the move would limit the North Perimeter to intersections that are controlled by light signals or have interchanges, improving safety by eliminating unprotected cross-traffic and unprotected left- and right-turning vehicles.

The province is asking for feedback on the plans through an online survey.

Last August the province unveiled its overall vision for Winnipeg’s South Perimeter Highway, which include major upgrades over at least the next two decades.

The entire plan for the upgrades has been broken into two phases.

The first was designed with forecasted 2048 traffic volumes in mind and includes making the highway into a four-lane divided freeway, improving and adding interchanges, as well as widening some sections.

The second stage includes expanding the highway into six lanes, constructing additional interchanges, and building a bypass around St. Norbert.

–With files from Will Reimer

