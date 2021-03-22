Menu

Manitoba looks to improve safety on North Perimeter Highway

By Shane Gibson Global News
Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler speaks to media in Winnipeg.
Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler speaks to media in Winnipeg. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Steve Lambert

The Manitoba government is looking for feedback on plans to improve safety on the North Perimeter Highway.

The proposed changes, which include closing uncontrolled access points, stem from a review looking at safety on the northern stretch of the highway that circles Winnipeg.

Read more: Manitoba unveils blueprint for decades’ worth of upgrades to South Perimeter Highway

“The Perimeter Highway is one of Manitoba’s most important economic corridors. It is a key link in the Trans-Canada Highway and plays a strategic role in Manitoba’s economy by providing industry with access to world markets,” said Manitoba’s Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler .

“Engaging with the public will allow our government to consider the safest and most practical options to enhance the North Perimeter Highway while providing access to adjacent properties.”

Click to play video: 'South Perimeter Highway Improvements' South Perimeter Highway Improvements
South Perimeter Highway Improvements – Jun 29, 2020

The review proposes closing all non-signaled median openings and stop sign-controlled access points along the highway between Portage and Fermor Avenues.

Schuler said the move would limit the North Perimeter to intersections that are controlled by light signals or have interchanges, improving safety by eliminating unprotected cross-traffic and unprotected left- and right-turning vehicles.

The province is asking for feedback on the plans through an online survey.

Last August the province unveiled  its overall vision for Winnipeg’s South Perimeter Highway, which include major upgrades over at least the next two decades.

The entire plan for the upgrades has been broken into two phases.

The first was designed with forecasted 2048 traffic volumes in mind and includes making the highway into a four-lane divided freeway, improving and adding interchanges, as well as widening some sections.

Read more: Manitoba to spend $150M on highway repairs

The second stage includes expanding the highway into six lanes, constructing additional interchanges, and building a bypass around St. Norbert.

–With files from Will Reimer

–More to come…

Click to play video: 'Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection' Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection
Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection – Jun 29, 2020
