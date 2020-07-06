Manitoba to spend $150M on highway repairs

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government says it plans to spend $150 million to make improvements to three highways.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler says the reconstruction and rehabilitation work will see more than 240 kilometres of roadway resurfaced on PTH 59, the Trans-Canada and PTH 23.

“Investing in our highways supports economic growth and will have a positive impact on the province for years to come,” Schuler said in a release.

The province said Manitoba Infrastructure has identified 10 sections to resurface on the three highways:

the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound lanes from Provincial Road (PR) 257 near Virden to the east junction at Oak Lake (29.5 km);

the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound lanes from the east junction of PR 250 to the west junction of PTH 10 near Brandon (22.9 km);

the Trans-Canada Highway eastbound lanes from the east junction of PTH 26 near St. François Xavier to Gaol Road near Headingley (six km);

the Trans-Canada Highway westbound lanes from Gaol Road to the east junction of PTH 26 (six km);

PTH 23 from PTH 59 to PTH 75 near Morris (29 km);

PTH 23 from PTH 34 to PTH 5 west of Baldur (39.4 km);

PTH 23 from PTH 5 to the west junction of PTH 18 near Ninette (25.3 km);

PTH 23 from the west junction of PTH 18 to the south junction of PTH 10 near Minto (26.2 km);

PTH 59 from the U.S. Border to PR 403 near St. Malo (40 km); and

PTH 59 from PR 403 to PTH 52 (21 km).

Schuler said funding for the work, some of which is expected to start in August, will come from the province’s $500-million Manitoba Restart Program, a pot of money designed to kick-start the province’s economy and ramp up construction in the wake of COVID-19.

Last week the province announced plans to build a new interchange on the South Perimeter Highway with money from the program.

That work, which will see the interchange replace traffic lights at the intersection of PTH 100 and St. Mary’s Road, is expected to start next year.

The province says further projects funded through the program will be announced in the coming weeks.

