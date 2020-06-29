Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba government plans new interchange for South Perimeter Highway

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted June 29, 2020 5:23 pm
Manitoba infrastructure minister announces construction of new interchange at busy Winnipeg intersection
WATCH: Manitoba Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler on Monday announced the construction of a new interchange at St. Mary’s Road and the South Perimeter Highway in Winnipeg, a busy intersection. Schuler said design work will begin this year and would like to see construction begin in 2021, with completion of the project by 2023.

The Manitoba government is planning to build a new interchange on the South Perimeter Highway.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said Monday the new interchange will replace traffic lights that currently sit at the intersection of PTH 100 and St. Mary’s Road.

Read more: Multi-vehicle crash closes section of Winnipeg’s Perimeter Highway

“As part of the Trans-Canada Highway, the South Perimeter Highway is one of Manitoba’s most important trade corridors and plays a strategic role as it also connects with PTH 75, our major route to the United States,” said Schuler in a release.

“A new interchange will improve reliability and efficiency of Canada’s international and inter-provincial trade flows and support the growth of our economy.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province said construction of the project is expected to start next year.

Funding for the work comes from the province’s $500-million Manitoba Restart Program, a pot of money designed to kick-start the province’s economy and ramp up construction in the wake of COVID-19.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba offers up to $2K for Manitobans to head back to work, drop CERB

The province says the program has $65 million earmarked for major highway projects, including the work on the South Perimeter, and further projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

‘Freeway standard’

Schuler said work announced Monday was recommended in a long-term design plan for the southern section of the highway that rings around Winnipeg.

The plan ultimately aims to see the highway rebuilt to a “freeway standard” with intersecting roadways and railways separated through interchanges and overpasses, according to a release from the province.

Read more: 16 vehicles pile up on Winnipeg’s perimeter highway as snowfall makes streets slippery

Schuler said the design study is expected to be finished by the summer.

Province releases plan to make south Perimeter Highway less deadly
Province releases plan to make south Perimeter Highway less deadly

Schuler said the goal is to keep traffic moving quickly and efficiently along the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety of the South Perimeter Highway has been a priority of our government, and these improvements will build on the measures we’ve taken over the past few years to create a safer and more efficient roadway for the approximately 30,000 vehicles that use it daily,” he said in the release.

“With residential, commercial and industrial growth in south Winnipeg and communities south of the city, it is time to build the South Perimeter Highway to a freeway standard.”

Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020
Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
InfrastructureManitoba GovernmentRon SchulerManitoba infrastructuresouth perimeter highwayManitoba Provincial GovernmentManitoba Restart ProgramWinnipeg Perimeter Highway
Flyers
More weekly flyers