Manitoba government plans new interchange for South Perimeter Highway

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is planning to build a new interchange on the South Perimeter Highway.

Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler said Monday the new interchange will replace traffic lights that currently sit at the intersection of PTH 100 and St. Mary’s Road.

“As part of the Trans-Canada Highway, the South Perimeter Highway is one of Manitoba’s most important trade corridors and plays a strategic role as it also connects with PTH 75, our major route to the United States,” said Schuler in a release.

“A new interchange will improve reliability and efficiency of Canada’s international and inter-provincial trade flows and support the growth of our economy.”

Province Announces New Interchange at St. Mary's Road and South Perimeter Highway https://t.co/BLy1ibcQOO pic.twitter.com/bAOxWG5SgL — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) June 29, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The province said construction of the project is expected to start next year.

Funding for the work comes from the province’s $500-million Manitoba Restart Program, a pot of money designed to kick-start the province’s economy and ramp up construction in the wake of COVID-19.

The province says the program has $65 million earmarked for major highway projects, including the work on the South Perimeter, and further projects will be announced in the coming weeks.

‘Freeway standard’

Schuler said work announced Monday was recommended in a long-term design plan for the southern section of the highway that rings around Winnipeg.

The plan ultimately aims to see the highway rebuilt to a “freeway standard” with intersecting roadways and railways separated through interchanges and overpasses, according to a release from the province.

Schuler said the design study is expected to be finished by the summer.

1:13 Province releases plan to make south Perimeter Highway less deadly Province releases plan to make south Perimeter Highway less deadly

Schuler said the goal is to keep traffic moving quickly and efficiently along the highway.

Story continues below advertisement

“The safety of the South Perimeter Highway has been a priority of our government, and these improvements will build on the measures we’ve taken over the past few years to create a safer and more efficient roadway for the approximately 30,000 vehicles that use it daily,” he said in the release.

“With residential, commercial and industrial growth in south Winnipeg and communities south of the city, it is time to build the South Perimeter Highway to a freeway standard.”

1:20 Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020 Province says Perimeter Highway near Brady Road will see significant upgrades in 2020