Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

North Bay, Parry Sound, Timiskaming and Porcupine districts moving to COVID-19 yellow-protect zone

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Click to play video: 'Ontario expands COVID vaccination rollout ahead of schedule' Ontario expands COVID vaccination rollout ahead of schedule
WATCH: Ontario is expanding its vaccine rollout ahead of schedule. Starting Monday, seniors aged 75 and older can book their vaccination appointments.

The regions that fall under the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit, the Porcupine Health Unit and the Timiskaming Health Unit will move into the yellow-protect zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework on Monday, March 22.

The Ontario government said the decision to move the three regions to the yellow zone was made in consultation with local health officers, based on public health indicator trends, as well local context and conditions.

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order lifted in Toronto, Peel and North Bay

“With the significant and increasing risk of COVID-19 variants, the next few weeks will be critical in our fight against COVID-19,” Ontario health minister Christine Elliott said in a statement.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of our front-line health-care workers, we continue to accelerate our vaccine rollout, but until all Ontarians can receive the vaccine, we must not let our guard down and continue following public health advice.”

Story continues below advertisement

Currently, the region under the North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit falls under Ontario’s red-control zone of the COVID-19 response framework, while both Porcupine and Timiskaming districts fall under the orange-restrict designation.

Trending Stories

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. David Williams, said Ontarians must continue to adhere to all public health and workplace safety measures.

Read more: North Bay, Parry Sound to move to red-control zone of Ontario’s COVID-19 response framework March 8

“We have entered the third wave of the pandemic and the rates of variants of concern continue to rise so it is important that people remain cautious and vigilant in order to minimize the transmission of COVID-19.”

Under the yellow-protect category, gatherings of 10 are permitted indoors, while gatherings of 25 are permitted outdoors.

Restaurants, gyms, retail stores, personal care services and movie theatres are allowed to open with restrictions.

For a full list of what’s open under the yellow-protect category, people can visit the Government of Ontario’s website.

Click to play video: 'Ontario expands COVID vaccination rollout ahead of schedule' Ontario expands COVID vaccination rollout ahead of schedule
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDNorth Bayparry soundTimiskamingPorcupine District

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers