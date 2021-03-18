COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor defends moving Ottawa to red level
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams on Thursday defended the decision to move the Ottawa Public Health region to the Red – Control level of the province’s COVID-19 framework, saying moving to this level will lower the number of people permitted in indoor gatherings and other congregate settings. He said they’re being preemptive and they’ll decide later whether to add more restrictions if the change does not further get the rise in infections under control.