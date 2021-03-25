Menu

Health

Timiskaming region to move to COVID-19 red control level of restrictions due to rising cases

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2021 10:29 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor defends moving Ottawa to red level' COVID-19: Ontario’s top doctor defends moving Ottawa to red level
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams on Thursday defended the decision to move the Ottawa Public Health region to the Red - Control level of the province's COVID-19 framework, saying moving to this level will lower the number of people permitted in indoor gatherings and other congregate settings. He said they're being preemptive and they'll decide later whether to add more restrictions if the change does not further get the rise in infections under control – Mar 18, 2021

TORONTO — A rising number of COVID-19 cases has prompted the Ontario government to move the Timiskaming Health Unit to the Red-Control level.

The province says it made the decision at the request of the local medical officer of health in the region due to concerning public health trends.

The change goes into effect on Friday.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 2,300 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths

In a release, the province says the region’s case rate has increased from 3.1 to 24.5 cases per 100,000 people, an increase of 700 per cent, with more cases expected in the coming days.

Dr. David Williams, chief medical officer of health, says immediate action was needed to help ensure the continued health and safety of people in the region and minimize further transmission.

Ontario’s Red-Control level means there have been repeated outbreaks in multiple sectors and settings that could overwhelm hospital and intensive care capacity.

“As a result of a rapid worsening in trends of key health indicators in the Timiskaming region, we are making the difficult but necessary decision to immediately move the region to a new level with stronger public health measures in place,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said late Thursday in a release.

READ MORE: Ottawa to move to Ontario’s red-control zone Friday morning

“Our government will continue to do whatever is necessary to protect the health and well-being of all individuals, families and their communities.”

The actual number of COVID-19 cases in the region was not released.

Ontario reported 2,380 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, although the Ministry of Health said the number was inflated by about 280 cases due to a data processing issue.

The province also reported 17 more deaths linked to the virus.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDCoronavirus OntarioCOVID-19 OntarioOntario COVID-19 response frameworkCoronavirus TimiskamingCOVID-19 TimiskamingTimiskaming Health Unit

