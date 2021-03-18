Menu

Health

COVID-19: Ottawa moving to Ontario’s red-control zone Friday morning

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted March 18, 2021 8:07 am
Ottawa will move to the red-control zone on Ontario's COVID-19 framework on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:01 a.m.
Ottawa will move to the red-control zone on Ontario's COVID-19 framework on Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. Global News

COVID-19 restrictions in the nation’s capital will tighten Friday morning as Ontario moves Ottawa into the red-control zone on its reopening framework.

“Based on the latest assessment of data, Ottawa Public Health is being moved from its current level in the Framework to the Red-Control level effective Friday, March 19, 2021 at 12:01 a.m., as a result of worsening trends in key health indicators in the region,” the province said in an announcement early Thursday.

Ottawa has seen surging levels of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. The rate of new coronavirus cases reached 46.8 per 100,000 people for the week of March 10 to March 15, an increase of nearly 25 per cent, according to the province.

Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa’s medical officer of health, first signalled Tuesday afternoon that the city would likely move from orange-restrict to red-control to get COVID-19 levels back under control.

Among the restrictions in Ontario’s red-control zone are limits of 10 people for indoor dining and in gyms. Movie theatres will also be forced to close to the public.

More to come.

Expert group warns third COVID-19 wave is now underway in Ontario
Expert group warns third COVID-19 wave is now underway in Ontario
COVID-19COVIDOttawa CoronavirusOttawa COVID-19CoroanvirusOttawa coronavirus restrictionsOttawa red zoneottawa covidOttawa covid levelsOttawa covid restrictions

