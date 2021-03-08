COVID-19 pandemic stay-at-home order lifted in Toronto, Peel and North Bay

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A stay-at-home order in Toronto, Peel Region and North Bay will lift today as the province loosens pandemic restrictions imposed nearly two months ago.

The three regions were the last ones still under the order, and are transitioning back to the government’s colour-coded pandemic response framework.

Toronto and Peel will enter the “grey lockdown” category, something local public health officials asked for in both regions.

Even those strict measures, however, will allow more retailers to open, with restrictions, but leaves gyms, personal care services and indoor restaurant dining closed.

North Bay, meanwhile, will be placed in the “red zone,” the second most restrictive level of pandemic measures.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the government is taking a “safe and cautious approach” to ending the provincewide shutdown, which started in January.

