Contagious case of measles reported at Montreal’s airport

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Montreal’s public health authority has reported a new measles case.

The health authority announced a child with measles was in the Montreal-Trudeau International Airport late Friday and in the Sainte-Justine hospital early on Saturday while still contagious.

The health authority asks people who may have come in contact with the child to monitor themselves for symptoms and seek preventive treatment if they are not vaccinated.

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The most recent measles outbreak in Quebec ended in August after 28 reported cases.

Federal measles data shows 1,121 cases have been reported in Canada this year as of Sept. 26.

In November 2025, Canada officially lost its measles-free status, which it had held since 1998.

The Pan American Health Organization revoked the status after it confirmed the same strain of the virus had been transmitted in Canada for over a year.

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Measles is an extremely contagious disease and can lead to serious complications, like blindness, encephalitis, pneumonia and even death in some cases.

The main symptoms are a high fever, cough, runny nose and a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body.