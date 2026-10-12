Turkey gravy brand recalled due to undeclared mustard

A brand of turkey gravy sold in some parts of Canada has been recalled due to undeclared mustard.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said Kevin’s Natural Foods issued the recall on Friday.
It said the product contains mustard, which is not listed on the ingredients label.
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The product is sold in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The CFIA said there have been no reported reactions associated with the product.
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“Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the CFIA said. “Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products.”
The agency is investigating and said it is working to verify that the product has been removed from store shelves.
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