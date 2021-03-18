Ford says he won’t dictate what MPPs can do, told Oosterhoff to be mindful of what groups he speaks to
Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday said he spoke with MPP Sam Oosterhoff, following criticism over the latter speaking at an event that included a group that had compared abortion to the Holocaust, saying that he would never dictate what their beliefs can be nor can he control their schedules. He did, however, say the comparison made by that group was “disgusting” and Oosterhoff had to be mindful of what groups he was speaking to.