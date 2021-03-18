Dr. Hinshaw to provide update on COVID-19 in Alberta Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta’s top doctor is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 in the province on Thursday afternoon.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will be speaking at 3:30 p.m.

Her news conference will be streamed live in this article post.

Earlier Thursday, Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout was being expanded to include more pharmacies. Starting this week, the number of pharmacies delivering the vaccine has more than doubled, Kenney said.

There are now 259 pharmacies in 107 Alberta communities offering the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, the premier said. Shandro said Alberta is looking to double that again — to 500 locations — by early April.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Shipment of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine unexpectedly delayed as Alberta identifies 479 new cases

Alberta is currently in Phase 2A of its vaccine rollout, which includes everyone 65 and older, as well as First Nations, Métis and Inuit born 1971 or earlier.

However, supply delays of the Moderna vaccine have postponed some pharmacy appointments.

As of Wednesday, more than 397,000 doses of vaccine had been administered in Alberta.

Over the course of 24 hours, 479 new cases of COVID-19 were identified and about 10,800 tests were completed.

Alberta’s positivity rate sat at about 4.7 per cent Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement