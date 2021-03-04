Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update for Alberta Thursday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 4, 2021 1:28 pm
Click to play video 'Alberta joins other provinces in delaying period between 1st and 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses' Alberta joins other provinces in delaying period between 1st and 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw announces the province is joining other provinces in adopting the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommendation to delay the period between the first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. The news conference will be streamed live in this story post.

Thursday’s update comes one day after the province announced it will extend the amount of time between COVID-19 vaccine doses for Albertans.

Read more: Alberta to start extending time between COVID-19 vaccine doses as 1st variant outbreak declared

On Wednesday, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended first and second doses can be administered up to four months apart if supplies are limited.

Read more: Provinces, territories can wait 4 months to administer 2nd COVID-19 shot, NACI says

Story continues below advertisement

Hinshaw said this will allow more Albertans to be effectively vaccinated sooner.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

She said the plan is for Alberta to match British Columbia, which announced Monday it will follow the four-month window and get a first dose to everyone who wants one by July.

Trending Stories
Click to play video 'Hinshaw asking Albertans to book 1 appointment for COVID-19 vaccination' Hinshaw asking Albertans to book 1 appointment for COVID-19 vaccination
Hinshaw asking Albertans to book 1 appointment for COVID-19 vaccination

The decision was made based on emerging studies in places including Quebec, the United Kingdom and Israel that show even one dose of vaccine can be about 70 to 80 per cent effective.

As of March 2, 255,283 doses of COVID-19 had been administered in Alberta, with 89,094 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Read more: ‘When will it end?’: New data suggests COVID-19 could become endemic

On Wednesday, Alberta identified 402 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 additional deaths from the disease.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19COVID-19 AlbertaAlberta COVID-19 Update

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers