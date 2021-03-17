Canada March 17 2021 6:53pm 00:57 COVID-19 variants consideration ‘critical’ to decision on Alberta moving to Step 3 Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it will be critical to consider COVID-19 variants as Alberta mulls a possible move into Step 3 of the province’s Path Forward plan. Infectious disease doctor says indicators not looking good for Step 3 of Alberta’s relaunch <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7703453/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7703453/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?