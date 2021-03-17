Menu

Canada
March 17 2021 6:53pm
00:57

COVID-19 variants consideration ‘critical’ to decision on Alberta moving to Step 3

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says it will be critical to consider COVID-19 variants as Alberta mulls a possible move into Step 3 of the province’s Path Forward plan.

