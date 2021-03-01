Decision expected Monday on whether Alberta will further ease COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans are expected to learn Monday if COVID-19 restrictions will be eased even more across the province.

Last week, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health said March 1 would be the soonest the province would move into Step 2 of its path forward relaunch plan.

Step 1 started in Alberta on Feb. 8, which saw restaurants reopen to in-person dining, one-on-one indoor fitness offered and some children’s sports and performance activities were allowed to resume under some health restrictions.

Step 2 would see the potential of restrictions being eased at retail locations, banquet halls, community halls, conference centres, hotels, indoor fitness and children’s sports and performance activities.

The province’s “Path Forward” is a four-step approach to easing restrictions based on a number of indicators, with the main focus being hospitalizations. The province said Step 2 would be considered if 450 or fewer people are in hospital. As of Sunday afternoon, there were 250 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Alberta, 46 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

Story continues below advertisement

Dr. Deena Hinshaw said other factors will be taken into consideration when deciding whether to ease restrictions, including the R value, positivity rate and whether daily case counts were on the rise.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

While several Alberta businesses have been pushing for restrictions to be eased, a group of local doctors is urging the province not to ease COVID-19 restrictions and to instead toughen measures for bars, restaurants and pubs.

2:07 Experts concerned about 3rd wave of COVID-19 in Alberta Experts concerned about 3rd wave of COVID-19 in Alberta

Two doctors who co-chair the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association’s pandemic committee made the plea in a statement released Friday.

“The health-care system and the population, after having been stressed for so long, really can’t tolerate another surge before the end of our vaccination campaign,” said Dr. Noel Gibney and Dr. James Talbot, noting it will be months before all at-risk Albertans are inoculated.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any further easing of COVID-19 restrictions should only be undertaken when all high-risk individuals in the province have been immunized. We have a short window remaining to prevent another surge and protect Albertans, but it is rapidly closing.”

READ MORE: Alberta doctors urge province to hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions

Alberta moved into Phase1B of its vaccine rollout plan last week, with vaccinations being offered to community seniors 75 and older.

As of Feb. 27, Alberta had administered 227,678 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. So far, 87,695 Albertans have been fully immunized with two doses.

With files from The Canadian Press.