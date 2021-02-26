Menu

Health

Alberta doctors urge province to hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions next week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2021 2:58 pm
Click to play video 'Last-minute decision in Step 2 of Alberta’s eased restrictions could cause scramble' Last-minute decision in Step 2 of Alberta’s eased restrictions could cause scramble
WATCH ABOVE: Unlike the advanced notice given to restaurants in Step 1 of Alberta's reopening plan, businesses in Step 2 might find out the day-of and as early as March 1. Orange Theory Fitness is confident they're in the next stage but they need several days to prepare. As Lisa MacGregor reports, there's concern that the last-minute decision could cause a scramble and cost some businesses money.

A group of health professionals is urging the Alberta government not to ease COVID-19 restrictions next week and to instead toughen measures for bars, restaurants and pubs.

The plea comes from two doctors who co-chair the Edmonton Zone Medical Staff Association’s pandemic committee.

Dr. Noel Gibney and Dr. James Talbot say in a statement that new daily active cases have stopped decreasing and that new, more transmissible variants of the virus may cause rapid increases.

They also say many bars, restaurants and pubs are not following the existing rules and that it will be months before all at-risk Albertans are vaccinated.

The Alberta government could as soon as Monday ease restrictions on retail businesses, banquet halls, community halls, conference centres, hotels, indoor fitness and children’s sport and performance activities.

Click to play video 'COVID-19: Hinshaw clarifies answer regarding Step 2 reopening date' COVID-19: Hinshaw clarifies answer regarding Step 2 reopening date
COVID-19: Hinshaw clarifies answer regarding Step 2 reopening date

The province’s chief medical officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw has said that while hospitalizations are down, the next reopening phase is not a done deal because the test positivity rate and number of new people infected by each case are rising.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
