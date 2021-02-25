Menu

Health

399 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Alberta on Thursday

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted February 25, 2021 6:45 pm
Rising COVID-19 R value causes concern in B.C, Alberta, Saskatchewan
While COVID-19 cases are declining in Canada, the reproduction rate (the R value) of the novel coronavirus is rising in the western provinces. Heather Yourex-West explains why.

Alberta Health confirmed an additional 399 cases of COVID-19 were reported in the province over the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were 280 people in hospital with 56 of those in the ICU.

Eight additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health over the past 24 hours, four of which were in the Edmonton zone.

Read more: Alberta seniors hopeful for future as COVID-19 vaccines open to those 75 and older

A woman in her 30s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s died. A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Millwoods Shepherds Care Centre also died. Alberta Health said all four deaths included comorbidities.

Two deaths occurred in the Calgary zone: A man in his 80s and a man in his 90s — both with comorbidities.

A woman in her 40s with comorbidities died in the South zone.

Alberta plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine program to every Albertan when it has supply
Alberta plans to expand COVID-19 vaccine program to every Albertan when it has supply

A man in his 40s with unknown comorbidities also died. Alberta Health said the zone in which this man lived is unknown at this time because his primary address is still pending. Alberta Health said the health zone will be updated on the online dashboard once this information is updated in the provincial reporting system.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,874.

There are now 4,484 active cases in the province, with the majority of those in the Calgary and North zones.

As of Thursday afternoon there were 1,510 active cases in the Calgary zone, while the North zone had 1,016 active cases.

Read more: Lineups and long waits for Edmonton seniors at COVID-19 vaccine facility

The Edmonton zone had 897 active cases, there were 737 reported in the Central zone and 319 active cases in the South zone.

Five active cases were not attributed to any specific zone.

COVID-19 vaccines set to be delivered at some Alberta pharmacies
COVID-19 vaccines set to be delivered at some Alberta pharmacies

To date, 195,572 doses of vaccine have been administered.

There were 348 total cases of COVID-19 variants in Alberta reported on Thursday with 32 of those reported in the last 24 hours.

To date, 126,074 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.

