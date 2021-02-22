Menu

Health

Alberta’s top doctor to provide update on province’s COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted February 22, 2021 2:07 pm
Alberta chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides a COVID-19 update on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in Edmonton, Alta.
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon where she will provide an update on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to speak to reporters in Edmonton at 4 p.m. local time, one day after Premier Jason Kenney tweeted that Alberta had reached a new milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination program.

READ MORE: Alberta adds 328 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 9 more deaths 

“Residents in all AHS-contracted long-term care and supportive living facilities in Alberta have received their second COVID-19 vaccine doses,” he tweeted, adding that the vaccine rollout would expand to all Albertans 75 and older this week.

As of Sunday afternoon, a total of 169,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province with 66,357 Albertans having already received both their doses.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about Alberta’s vaccine rollout plan.

Click to play video 'Alberta announces details about Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Alberta announces details about Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine rollout

On Monday, enhanced public health measures came into effect with regard to travellers arriving in Canada from abroad.

READ MORE: Flying back to Canada? Here’s what you can expect at the new COVID-19 quarantine hotels 

Among the new measures are a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for most travellers landing at Canadian airports. Travellers will be required to pay for their hotel quarantines.

–With files from Global News’ Allison Bench and The Canadian Press

Click to play video 'Mandatory hotel quarantine rules for travelers begin Monday in Canada' Mandatory hotel quarantine rules for travelers begin Monday in Canada
Mandatory hotel quarantine rules for travelers begin Monday in Canada
