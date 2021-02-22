Alberta’s top doctor to provide update on province’s COVID-19 situation Monday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to hold a news conference on Monday afternoon where she will provide an update on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is expected to speak to reporters in Edmonton at 4 p.m. local time, one day after Premier Jason Kenney tweeted that Alberta had reached a new milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination program.

“Residents in all AHS-contracted long-term care and supportive living facilities in Alberta have received their second COVID-19 vaccine doses,” he tweeted, adding that the vaccine rollout would expand to all Albertans 75 and older this week.

Another milestone achieved in Alberta's vaccine program! Residents in all AHS-contracted long-term care & supportive living facilities in Alberta have received their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses. This week, vaccinations are expanding to all 75+; reservations open on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/hZyrr7bXeO — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) February 21, 2021

As of Sunday afternoon, a total of 169,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the province with 66,357 Albertans having already received both their doses.

On Monday, enhanced public health measures came into effect with regard to travellers arriving in Canada from abroad.

Among the new measures are a mandatory three-day hotel quarantine for most travellers landing at Canadian airports. Travellers will be required to pay for their hotel quarantines.

–With files from Global News’ Allison Bench and The Canadian Press

