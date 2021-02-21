Alberta adds 328 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 9 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta added 328 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as nine additional deaths related to the disease.

There were an additional 364 recoveries recorded Sunday, dropping active cases to 4,758 provincially.

There are now 321 Albertans in hospital, including 53 in intensive care.

There have been a total of 278 variant cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the province: seven of the South African variant and 271 of the U.K. variant.

The nine additional deaths bring Alberta’s death toll to 1,827.

All but one of the deaths reported Sunday were believed to have comorbidities. Alberta Health said the deaths that were reported Sunday occurred between Nov. 29 and Feb. 19.

Only two of the deaths announced occurred in February — both of which were at care homes.

In Edmonton zone, a man in his 60s died with no known pre-existing conditions. Also in Edmonton zone, a woman in her 60s died, as well as a woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Rosedale Estates.

In Calgary zone, a man in his 80s linked to the outbreak at Revera Scenic Acres died. Also in Calgary zone, a woman in her 70s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s died from the disease.

A woman in her 50s died in North zone. A man in his 70s in Central zone also died.

The 328 new cases came from 7,541 tests, giving a provincial positivity rate of around 4.3 per cent.

Alberta’s vaccine rollout

A total of 169,441 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered with 66,357 Albertans receiving both doses.

On Sunday, Premier Jason Kenney applauded the “milestone” that been reached in Alberta’s vaccine program over the last week.

Another milestone achieved in Alberta's vaccine program! Residents in all AHS-contracted long-term care & supportive living facilities in Alberta have received their 2nd COVID-19 vaccine doses. This week, vaccinations are expanding to all 75+; reservations open on Wednesday.

Alberta announced on Friday that Phase 1A was set to be complete and Phase 1B of the vaccination program would begin on Wednesday.

As of Friday, 29,233 people who live in long-term care and designated supportive living centres have received both doses of their COVID-19 vaccines.

Tom McMillian with Alberta Health said on Sunday that “this is all residents except those too sick or otherwise unable to receive it, who will be offered the vaccine again as soon as possible.”

Those living in retirement centres, senior lodges and all other congregate or supportive living homes became eligible for their vaccines starting Friday.

Starting on Feb. 24, seniors born in or before 1946 and still living in the community will be able to book an appointment to receive the vaccine.

