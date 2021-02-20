380 new COVID-19 cases, 7 more deaths announced Saturday in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health confirmed 380 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths from the disease in the province on Saturday.

Alberta now has 4,803 active cases, 124,114 recoveries and 1,818 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 1,704 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 1,192, the North zone has 818, the Central zone has 758 and the South zone has 324. There are seven cases in unknown zones.

There are 336 people in hospital with 51 of them in the ICU, Alberta Health said.

The 380 new cases came from 8,380 tests, which means a provincial positivity rate of 4.6 per cent, according to Alberta Health spokesperson Tom McMillan.

The province said 165,527 vaccine doses were administered as of Feb. 19.

There are currently 336 people in hospital, including 51 in intensive care. Please continue to make responsible choices by following the public health measures and guidance. Refrain from indoor social gatherings, wear a mask and stay home if you’re sick. (2of3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) February 20, 2021

Deaths

In the past 24 hours, seven additional deaths were reported to Alberta Health.

One previously reported death was determined post-mortem not to have COVID-19 as a contributing cause and removed from the provincial total, meaning the net increase was six.

Alberta Health said the seven additional deaths all had comorbidities:

A woman in her 30s in the Edmonton zone.

A woman in her 70s in the Calgary zone.

A woman in her 80s in the Calgary zone.

A man in his 90s in the Calgary zone.

A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Bethany Calgary in the Calgary zone.

A man in his 90s linked to the outbreak at Bethany Meadows in the Central zone.

A woman in her 90s linked to the outbreak at Bonnyville Extendicare in the North zone.

“My thoughts go out to all those mourning a lost loved one today,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw tweeted. Tweet This

