Lineups and long waits for Edmonton seniors at COVID-19 vaccine facility

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton seniors lucky enough to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Thursday were greeted with long lineups and lengthy wait times when they showed up for their appointments.

Family members of those getting vaccinated at a location in north Edmonton in the area of 133 Street and 137 Avenue told Global News they had been waiting long past their relatives’ appointment times and they still weren’t in the building.

Jose Legaspi was there with his 78-year-old sister, whose appointment was scheduled for 1:40 p.m. When they arrived and saw the long line, Legaspi said he asked a security guard what they should do. He says the security guard suggested coming back.

“The problem is, when you get here the line is already that long and they’ve been standing there for half an hour,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

His sister has had a hip replacement so standing in line that long is difficult for her.

“They should have scheduled the appointments properly so you don’t have anyone standing in line, especially senior citizens.”

Long lines and crowds of people are seen inside a vaccination facility on Day 1 of Phase 2A of Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout on Feb. 25, 2021. Courtesy: Ed Jay

Jein Greenough was outside waiting for her 83-year-old husband. It was almost 2 p.m. when she spoke with Global News and his appointment was at 1:20 p.m. At that point, he had been waiting in line for almost 50 minutes and wasn’t anywhere near the entrance to the building.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It’s just a total exercise in frustration,” she said.

“It’s the least organized thing I’ve ever experienced. And you know what? It’s not as if they didn’t know this was going to happen.”

1:59 Alberta COVID-19 booking site experiences issues as appointments open Alberta COVID-19 booking site experiences issues as appointments open

Flora Rizzuto was also waiting outside for her husband. She said the two were online all day Wednesday trying to get him an appointment amid major delays that plagued the system.

Story continues below advertisement

“After what we did yesterday trying to get an appointment, I thought it might be a bit more organized coming here,” she said. “But it just seems like anybody can line up at any time no matter what time your appointment’s for.”

Thursday marked the second day of Phase 2A, which sees seniors 75 and over living in the community eligible for the vaccine.

Both the online and phone system saw massive delays on Wednesday as people attempted to book their appointment.

According to Alberta Health Services, more than 82,000 Alberta seniors had made an appointment to be vaccinated as of Thursday morning.

1:51 COVID-19 vaccines set to be delivered at some Alberta pharmacies COVID-19 vaccines set to be delivered at some Alberta pharmacies

Greenough felt AHS should have kept in mind the age group when organizing the vaccine rollout.

Story continues below advertisement

“There are people in line that can’t stand. People that have a bad hip. This is absolutely, utterly ridiculous.”

The Global News crew on site captured photos and video of very long lines and vehicles snaking around the parking lot trying to find parking.

People and vehicles filled the parking lot on Day 1 of seniors 75 and older eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 25, 2021. Morris Gamblin/Global News

While frustrated, Rizzuto tried to keep a positive attitude.

“We’ve waited a year,” she said. “So another hour, I don’t think it’ll hurt.”

Global News has reached out to AHS for comment on the wait times. This story will be updated if a response is received.