More than 2,000 Albertans 75 and older receive COVID-19 vaccine on Day 1 of rollout

Despite some challenges with Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccination booking system, more than 2,000 Albertans 75 and older received their first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the first day community seniors who were born in 1946 or earlier could book their vaccination appointments.

The demand to book appointments was incredibly high, as anticipated, which led to the Alberta Health Services website crashing or not loading for many trying to book appointments. Calls to Health Link 811 also rang busy or wouldn’t connect.

However, despite the issues, AHS said Thursday morning that more than 82,000 Albertans 75 and over have already made appointments to be immunized against COVID-19.

1:11 Alberta Health Minister says AHS is ‘fixing the the problems’ with COVID-19 vaccine booking system Alberta Health Minister says AHS is ‘fixing the the problems’ with COVID-19 vaccine booking system

On top of that, more than 2,000 of these people received their first dose on Wednesday.

“The online booking tool has stabilized since launch on Wednesday morning,” AHS said Thursday morning. “We very much appreciate everyone’s patience, and we understand the frustration.”

“I’m excited to finally get my vaccine,” says 75-year-old Richard Wright, who received his first dose of the #covidvaccine Wednesday in Grande Prairie. “I’m hoping to be able to safely visit friends and family this summer.” #ShotofHope pic.twitter.com/yvQFdTa3Tr — Alberta Health Services (@AHS_media) February 25, 2021

AHS said several thousand people will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. There are about 230,000 Albertans in the 75 and over age group.

Also Wednesday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced that about 100 pharmacies in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer will begin to book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for Albertans 75 and older. Appointments will be available starting on March 8, Shandro said.

“This is a step that just makes sense,” Shandro said. “Pharmacists have a lot of experience in delivering vaccines.”

These three cities were chosen as a first step due to the strict handling and storage requirements, as well as supply of the current vaccines that are available. As more vaccines arrive, Shandro said more pharmacies will offer COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are ready and we are able to keep expanding our approach,” Shandro said, adding the province is working with the Alberta Medical Association to continue to expand its rollout so community physicians can also offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Large, flow-through immunization clinics are also being planned for the future as supply and demand warrants.

As of Feb. 23, 186,572 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta and 77,354 Albertans had been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.

Eligible Albertans can book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment online, by calling 811 or through one of the more than 100 participating pharmacies.

Alberta recorded 430 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 13 additional deaths from the disease. There were 307 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, 56 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

