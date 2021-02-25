Menu

Health

More than 2,000 Albertans 75 and older receive COVID-19 vaccine on Day 1 of rollout

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 12:23 pm
June Churchley, 79, receives the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in Red Deer, Alberta. Churchley was vaccinated as part of the roll out to seniors 75 years and over in Alberta.
Despite some challenges with Alberta’s COVID-19 vaccination booking system, more than 2,000 Albertans 75 and older received their first dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

Wednesday marked the first day community seniors who were born in 1946 or earlier could book their vaccination appointments.

The demand to book appointments was incredibly high, as anticipated, which led to the Alberta Health Services website crashing or not loading for many trying to book appointments. Calls to Health Link 811 also rang busy or wouldn’t connect.

Read more: Alberta COVID-19 vaccine booking site experiences ‘very high volumes’ as appointments open to those 75 and older

However, despite the issues, AHS said Thursday morning that more than 82,000 Albertans 75 and over have already made appointments to be immunized against COVID-19.

Alberta Health Minister says AHS is ‘fixing the the problems’ with COVID-19 vaccine booking system

On top of that, more than 2,000 of these people received their first dose on Wednesday.

“The online booking tool has stabilized since launch on Wednesday morning,” AHS said Thursday morning. “We very much appreciate everyone’s patience, and we understand the frustration.”

AHS said several thousand people will receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday. There are about 230,000 Albertans in the 75 and over age group.

Also Wednesday, Health Minister Tyler Shandro announced that about 100 pharmacies in Edmonton, Calgary and Red Deer will begin to book appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine for Albertans 75 and older. Appointments will be available starting on March 8, Shandro said.

“This is a step that just makes sense,” Shandro said. “Pharmacists have a lot of experience in delivering vaccines.”

Read more: Computer programmer shares workaround to Alberta COVID-19 vaccine booking issues

These three cities were chosen as a first step due to the strict handling and storage requirements, as well as supply of the current vaccines that are available. As more vaccines arrive, Shandro said more pharmacies will offer COVID-19 vaccines.

“We are ready and we are able to keep expanding our approach,” Shandro said, adding the province is working with the Alberta Medical Association to continue to expand its rollout so community physicians can also offer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Large, flow-through immunization clinics are also being planned for the future as supply and demand warrants.

Read more: Canada’s vaccines: How each province, territory is handling next phase of rollout

As of Feb. 23, 186,572 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in Alberta and 77,354 Albertans had been fully immunized with two doses of vaccine.

Eligible Albertans can book their COVID-19 vaccination appointment online, by calling 811 or through one of the more than 100 participating pharmacies.

Alberta recorded 430 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as 13 additional deaths from the disease. There were 307 Albertans in hospital with COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon, 56 of whom were being treated in intensive care.

