Canada

Canada to get early AstraZeneca shots through partnership with India-based company

By Melissa Couto Zuber The Canadian Press
Posted February 26, 2021 12:21 pm
Coronavirus: Canada approves AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India's vaccines
WATCH: Canada approves AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India’s vaccines

Canada’s vaccine rollout received a significant boost Friday with the approval of a third COVID-19 inoculation, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced another partnership with an India-based institute that will deliver two million additional doses of the newly authorized jab to Canadians by the spring.

Trudeau spoke on Friday hours after Health Canada announced it had approved a COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca.

Read more: Canada approves AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

The new partnership also means Canada will receive two million doses of the CoviShield vaccine, which is the same as AstraZeneca’s product, through an agreement with Mississauga, Ont.’s Verity Pharmaceuticals and the Serum Institute of India.

Trudeau says the first shipment of half a million of CoviShield doses will arrive by March.

Health Canada’s chief medical adviser Dr. Supriya Sharma said in a briefing Friday that the CoviShield and AstraZeneca products are “for all intents and purposes” the same vaccine.

Coronavirus: Ghana becomes first country to receive vaccines through COVAX program
Coronavirus: Ghana becomes first country to receive vaccines through COVAX program

The difference is in where they are manufactured, she said, using the analogy of the same recipe made in two different kitchens.

The two million doses of CoviShield are in addition to the 20 million doses Canada already secured with AstraZeneca that will start arriving in the spring.

Trudeau said as vaccinations ramp up across the country, many provinces have expanded the number of health professions able to administer a COVID-19 vaccine, and he asked for dentists, midwives, pharmacy technicians and retired nurses to lend a hand in the rollout.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Coronaviruscovid vaccineAstraZenecacovid vaccine canadaOxford UniversityVaccine Efficacyastrazeneca efficacycanada approves astrazeneca vaccinecanada india vaccineindia astrazenecaserum institute of indiaserum institute of india astrazeneca
