Moncton wastewater reveals methamphetamine levels among highest in Canada

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A new look at what’s flowing through Moncton’s sewers is revealing high levels of methamphetamine.

Recent Canadian wastewater survey results from Statistics Canada show Moncton’s levels were among the highest of eight cities tested — above Toronto and Metro Vancouver.

Prince Albert, Sask. had the highest levels, followed by Saskatoon and Moncton.

The survey results are from a testing period from January 2024 to March 2026.

“It’s too limited a period of observation that we have from Moncton to really speak concretely to trends over time that we have. In the future, that picture will become clearer gradually,” said Sianne Kuang, an analyst with Statistics Canada.

“But what we can say with the data that we had collected so far is that for methamphetamine and cocaine, (Moncton’s) levels of these substances are consistently above the combined average that we see of all cities being monitored.”

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While Statistics Canada adjusts its results for population, Kuang said comparisons between cities have limitations. Population changes driven by tourism or commuting patterns, as well as differences in sewer infrastructure, can affect the data.

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“It’s important to keep that in mind, especially when the differences are small. Those results should be interpreted with caution,” she said.

Moncton firefighters responded to just over 1,500 overdose calls between January and August last year. That number has risen by nearly 1,000 over the same period this year.

A new rapid-response team was introduced to help manage the increase.

“If they’re at a medical call and there’s a fire that comes in, that’s going to delay their response because they can’t just leave the patient there alone,” said Moncton Fire Chief Conrad Landry.

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“So we were fortunate it never caused any delays, but it could have.”

Landry says calls jumped from four or five a day to 25. It peaked at near 40 in late May, about two months after Statistics Canada’s data collection ended.

A Moncton harm reduction group says methamphetamine is second only to opioids in the city, and is used by about 30 to 40 per cent of their clients either alone or mixed with other drugs.

“Sometimes it’s based a little bit on survival. So if they don’t have a place to stay, especially when it’s cold at night, they kind of want to stay awake so they can keep moving and keep warm,” said Jesse Goguen, the harm reduction services coordinator with ENSEMBLE Moncton.

Goguen says use has stayed consistently high and he believes more housing, detox, and prevention supports are needed.

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Meanwhile, the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction says its data shows New Brunswick’s stimulant toxicity deaths shifted between late 2025 and early 2026.

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While deaths used to involve more people in their 30s to 40s, they are now mostly among people in their 50s.

“The Atlantic provinces in particular tend to have higher concerns and higher rates of stimulant use as compared to some other regions like British Columbia, Ontario, and Alberta, who have seen more of a prevalence of harms in relation to fentanyl,” said Samantha King, a research analyst with the centre.

Premier Susan Holt said the wastewater survey numbers are concerning but not a surprise. She points to the province’s focus on preventative programs and supports as a way to combat addiction.

“I want to move upstream because there’s a lot of work being done to try to prevent more people from finding themselves in that position where they are addicted to methamphetamine,” she said.

Those supports, she said, include Moncton’s second mental health court and partnerships with frontline groups.