Nova Scotian mothers bring attention to perinatal mental health care, call for more resources

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Two Nova Scotian mothers are speaking out about their experience with prenatal and postpartum anxiety and depression.

While they were able to get support in some ways, they feel more should be done to support mothers and connect them to the resources available.

Jesse Robson says it took her almost her entire pregnancy to receive the support she needed for her severe perinatal anxiety.

“It was the strangest experience because I wasn’t stressed out in my thoughts. I wasn’t actually worrying about things,” she said.

“I was completely conscious that I was just completely overreacting to things but I wasn’t able to do anything about it.”

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She says she had to apply twice to the IWK Reproductive Mental Health Unit after her first referral was rejected because she lives outside HRM.

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Her referral wasn’t approved until two weeks before her due date.

She says her anxiety was effectively treated through the program and she counts herself lucky getting the care she received, especially when other parents may not even know where to go for support.

“I needed respite services. It’s really what I needed and I didn’t even know they existed until my oldest was four and the worst was done,” said FaeLyn Ivy-Walker.

According to the latest Statistics Canada numbers, almost half of mothers and birthing parents reported experiencing challenges with their emotional or mental health.

The IWK says in a statement it’s focused on providing timely and accessible mental health support.

“Screening for postpartum mental health concerns is a crucial step in ensuring women and birthing persons receive the right care,” the IWK said in a statement.

“We work closely with providers engaged in the screening process to support women who are identified as needing specialized care.”

For more on this story, watch the video above.