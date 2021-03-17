Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 1:10 pm
Click to play video: 'Alberta identifies 355 new cases of COVID-19, 62 variant cases on Tuesday' Alberta identifies 355 new cases of COVID-19, 62 variant cases on Tuesday
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw gives an update of the status of COVID-19 in the province on Tuesday, including 62 new variant cases.

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. The address will be streamed live in this story post.

Read more: COVID-19 variants make up 11% of active cases in Alberta: Hinshaw

Wednesday’s update comes after 355 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta on Tuesday. Of those, 62 were cases of variants of concern. As of Tuesday afternoon, 509 – or 11 per cent – of the 4,776 active COVID-19 cases in the province were variants.

Hinshaw said every positive case of COVID-19 is screened for variants of concern.

Also Tuesday, three additional deaths were reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,952.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 variants make up 11% of active cases in Alberta' COVID-19 variants make up 11% of active cases in Alberta
COVID-19 variants make up 11% of active cases in Alberta

Wednesday marks one year since Premier Jason Kenney declared a provincial state of emergency during the first wave of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Wednesday also marks St. Patrick’s Day, which typically brings people out in droves to celebrate. Hinshaw encouraged Albertans Tuesday to celebrate in a safe way, with an opportunity to head outdoors given the nice weather.

“I know that many locations, many restaurants and bars have been looking at opening patios. So, it’s always critical to think about when you’re wanting to go out and celebrate an occasion like this to do it in a way that doesn’t put other people at risk, considering what kinds of events can happen outdoors in a way that, again, doesn’t risk that transmission,” Hinshaw said.

Read more: Albertans celebrate muted St. Patrick’s Day on one-year anniversary of health emergency

Story continues below advertisement

“Even though people, again, are tired of COVID-19 restrictions, these next few months are critical. And so when making your plans… think about how you would want the people in your life you care about who maybe have a chronic illness, who are older, how would you want them protected? And take those same actions that you would want others to take to protect your loved ones who have that high risk.”

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDCOVID-19 AlbertaAlberta COVID-19 UpdateAlberta COVIDalberta covid update

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers