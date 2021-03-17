Dr. Deena Hinshaw to provide COVID-19 update Wednesday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health is scheduled to provide an update on COVID-19 Wednesday afternoon.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw is set to speak at 3:30 p.m. The address will be streamed live in this story post.

Wednesday’s update comes after 355 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Alberta on Tuesday. Of those, 62 were cases of variants of concern. As of Tuesday afternoon, 509 – or 11 per cent – of the 4,776 active COVID-19 cases in the province were variants.

Hinshaw said every positive case of COVID-19 is screened for variants of concern.

Also Tuesday, three additional deaths were reported, bringing the provincial death toll to 1,952.

Story continues below advertisement

3:10 COVID-19 variants make up 11% of active cases in Alberta COVID-19 variants make up 11% of active cases in Alberta

Wednesday marks one year since Premier Jason Kenney declared a provincial state of emergency during the first wave of COVID-19 in Alberta.

Wednesday also marks St. Patrick’s Day, which typically brings people out in droves to celebrate. Hinshaw encouraged Albertans Tuesday to celebrate in a safe way, with an opportunity to head outdoors given the nice weather.

“I know that many locations, many restaurants and bars have been looking at opening patios. So, it’s always critical to think about when you’re wanting to go out and celebrate an occasion like this to do it in a way that doesn’t put other people at risk, considering what kinds of events can happen outdoors in a way that, again, doesn’t risk that transmission,” Hinshaw said.

Story continues below advertisement

“Even though people, again, are tired of COVID-19 restrictions, these next few months are critical. And so when making your plans… think about how you would want the people in your life you care about who maybe have a chronic illness, who are older, how would you want them protected? And take those same actions that you would want others to take to protect your loved ones who have that high risk.”