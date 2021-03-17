Health officials urge St. Patrick’s Day revellers to keep up COVID-19 guidelines

Send this page to someone via email

Public health officials are urging St. Patrick’s Day revellers to follow physical distancing and other anti-pandemic guidelines today.

The main concern is that gatherings and celebrations could turn into COVID-19 super-spreader events.

Some provinces and cities have put new restrictions in place; others will rely on existing measures.

The Irish embassy in Ottawa is holding a virtual event instead of a traditional reception.

British Columbia has ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 8 p.m., while pubs in Atlantic Canada will be closed or have limited seating,

Niagara Falls will be lit green for 15 minutes on the hour tonight.