Health officials urge St. Patrick’s Day revellers to keep up COVID-19 guidelines

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 17, 2021 7:20 am
Click to play video: 'Halifax St. Patrick’s Day Parade goes virtual for 2021' Halifax St. Patrick’s Day Parade goes virtual for 2021
WATCH: Halifax St. Patrick's Day Parade goes virtual for 2021

Public health officials are urging St. Patrick’s Day revellers to follow physical distancing and other anti-pandemic guidelines today.

The main concern is that gatherings and celebrations could turn into COVID-19 super-spreader events.

Read more: Kingston bylaw called to 140-person party night before St. Pat’s Section 22 order in place

Some provinces and cities have put new restrictions in place; others will rely on existing measures.

The Irish embassy in Ottawa is holding a virtual event instead of a traditional reception.

Click to play video: 'New COVID-19 safety restrictions for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in B.C.' New COVID-19 safety restrictions for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in B.C.
New COVID-19 safety restrictions for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in B.C.

British Columbia has ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 8 p.m., while pubs in Atlantic Canada will be closed or have limited seating,

Niagara Falls will be lit green for 15 minutes on the hour tonight.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
