Health officials urge St. Patrick’s Day revellers to keep up COVID-19 guidelines

Public health officials are urging St. Patrick’s Day revellers to follow physical distancing and other anti-pandemic guidelines today.
The main concern is that gatherings and celebrations could turn into COVID-19 super-spreader events.
Read more: Kingston bylaw called to 140-person party night before St. Pat’s Section 22 order in place
Some provinces and cities have put new restrictions in place; others will rely on existing measures.
The Irish embassy in Ottawa is holding a virtual event instead of a traditional reception.
British Columbia has ordered bars and restaurants to stop serving alcohol at 8 p.m., while pubs in Atlantic Canada will be closed or have limited seating,
Niagara Falls will be lit green for 15 minutes on the hour tonight.
