Kingston bylaw called to 140-person party night before St. Pat’s Section 22 order in place

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Kingston says a Section 22 order meant to curtail large gatherings over the St. Patrick’s Day week was helpful, but it didn’t stop some people from partying over the weekend.

A Section 22 order allows the local medical officer of health to impose new regulations in the interest of public health.

Dr. Kieran Moore issued an order to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Kingston by prohibiting gatherings of over five people inside and outside and imposing seating restrictions on restaurants over the St. Patrick’s Day week. It came into effect Saturday and will remain in place until March 20.

Anyone found in contravention of the order can be issued a court summons and fines up to $5,000 a day for each day of the breach.

Friday, the eve of the implementation of the order, city bylaw officers were called to a large gathering and to six other locations for noise violations.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the city, one party had over 140 people in attendance on Friday. The only call bylaw received for a gathering Friday night was to Johnson Street, which cuts through the Queen’s University District. This area is known for its large St. Patrick Day street parties.

Currently, there is a COVID-19 variant of concern outbreak linked to the university, with 14 variant cases and six other COVID-19 cases associated with the school as of Monday.

The city says the incident is still under investigation and has yet to release any information on possible infractions for the event.

1:58 Queen’s students celebrated St. Patrick’s Day after health officials urged against it Queen’s students celebrated St. Patrick’s Day after health officials urged against it – Mar 14, 2020

Bylaw officers also handed out five administrative penalties Friday night for noise violations.

Story continues below advertisement

Saturday, officers were called out three times for potential illegal gatherings, but only handed out one court summons under the local Section 22 order. Bylaw also received four calls for noise violations, but only handed out one penalty.

The approximate location for each call is listed below:

March 12 Johnson St. – gathering Alfred St. – noise Earl St. – noise Ellesmere Ave. – noise Colbourne St. – noise Beverly St. – noise Couper St. – noise

March 13 Days Rd. – noise Bath Road – gathering Notch Hill Rd. – noise Pine St. – noise Portsmouth Ave. – gathering Albert St. – noise Victoria St. – gathering



Despite these calls, the city says the drop in infractions from five on Friday to two on Saturday is proof that locals are following the public health order.

“A decrease in charges from the evening of March 12 to March 13 indicates that most residents are adhering to the March 4 Section 22 Order issued by KFL&A Public Health. Calls were received from across the city and addressed everything from noise concerns regarding the operation of power tools and loud music to concerns about illegal gatherings,” the city said.

The city says it is working on a request for more information about Friday night’s gathering.