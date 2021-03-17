Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 17

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

70 COVID-19 cases reported at Toronto South jail outbreak, 36 variants of concern

Toronto Public Health says that following site-wide testing, there are 70 cases of coronavirus between both staff and inmates that have been detected at a correctional facility in south Etobicoke.

Of the 70 cases at the Toronto South Detention Centre, 36 involve variants of concern, the local public health unit said.

The exact variant of concern is not yet known, Toronto Public Health said, adding that Public Health Ontario is conducting genome sequencing to determine it.

3 mass COVID-19 immunization clinics open in Toronto

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Scarborough Town Centre and the Toronto Congress Centre opened their doors Wednesday for mass COVID-19 vaccinations.

All three sites will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

They are currently serving people over the age of 80 who have registered for appointments.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,508 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

542 were in Toronto

253 were in Peel Region

107 were in York Region

42 were in Durham Region

32 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 1,508 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,508 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 321,956.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,187 as 14 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,488 from the previous day. The government said 49,128 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the provincial government reported administering 1,301,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 58,202 in the last day. There are 290,659 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,752 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 72 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by eight from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 30 active cases among long-term care residents and 123 active cases among staff — down by 13 and down by 15, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 10,586 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 179 more cases in the last day — 145 student cases, 33 staff cases and one individual was not identified.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 909 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Thirty-one schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,100 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 52 (35 new child cases and 17 staff cases). Out of 5,275 child care centres in Ontario, 208 currently have cases and 49 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.