Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

3 mass COVID-19 immunization clinics open in Toronto

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 6:19 am
Click to play video: 'More city-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening in Toronto to accommodate registrations, Tory says' More city-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening in Toronto to accommodate registrations, Tory says
WATCH ABOVE: More city-run COVID-19 vaccine clinics opening in Toronto to accommodate registrations, Tory says.

TORONTO — Three city-operated mass immunization clinics will open in Toronto this morning.

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Scarborough Town Centre and the Toronto Congress Centre will open their doors today for COVID-19 vaccinations.

All three sites will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

They are currently serving people over the age of 80 who have registered for appointments.

Read more: Toronto to open 3 more mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics by April 5

Mayor John Tory announced on Monday that three more city-run clinics would be open by the start of April.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Malvern Community Recreation Centre and the Mitchell Field Community Centre are scheduled to open on March 29, and the Hangar Sports and Events Centre will follow suit on April 5.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Toronto’s online portal for COVID-19 vaccination appointments now open' Toronto’s online portal for COVID-19 vaccination appointments now open
Toronto’s online portal for COVID-19 vaccination appointments now open
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newsCOVID-19 VaccineCoronavirus VaccineToronto CoronavirusScarborough Town Centretoronto congress centreToronto COVID-19 vaccine clinicMetro Toronto Conventon CentreToronto immunization clinics

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers