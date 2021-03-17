Menu

Health

70 COVID-19 cases reported at Toronto South jail outbreak, 36 variants of concern

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 9:39 am
Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in south Etobicoke.
Toronto South Detention Centre is shown in south Etobicoke. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Toronto Public Health says that following site-wide testing, there are 70 cases of coronavirus between both staff and inmates that have been detected at a correctional facility in south Etobicoke.

Of the 70 cases at the Toronto South Detention Centre, 36 involve variants of concern, the local public health unit said.

The exact variant of concern is not yet known, Toronto Public Health said, adding that Public Health Ontario is conducting genome sequencing to determine it.

Read more: Have COVID-19 variants pushed Canada into a third wave of the pandemic?

“There are also two other individuals who also screened positive for a variant of concern, who are not Toronto cases and are being managed by another heath unit,” Toronto Public Health said in a statement.

The local public health unit confirmed all of the Toronto cases are linked to the outbreak at Toronto South Detention Centre located on Horner Avenue, near Kipling Avenue.

(Toronto Public Health) provides case counts once they are investigated, reviewed and confirmed. All numbers are considered preliminary and will continue to change as new information is received and quality assurance work takes place,” the statement read.

