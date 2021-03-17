Ontario reports 1,508 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,508 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 321,956.

Wednesday’s case count is higher than Tuesday’s, which saw 1,074 new infections. On Monday, 1,268 new cases were recorded and 1,747 on Sunday (a portion of those cases were older ones recently inputted into the provincial data system).

According to Wednesday’s provincial report, 542 cases were recorded in Toronto, 253 in Peel Region, 107 in York Region, 74 in Simcoe-Muskoka, 69 in Ottawa, 66 in Niagara Region and 63 in Thunder Bay.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,187 as 14 more deaths were recorded.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials have listed breakdown data for the new VOCs (variants of concern) which consist of the B.1.1.7 (first detected in the United Kingdom), B.1.351 (first detected in South Africa), and P.1 (first detected in Brazil) mutations.

The B.1.1.7 VOC is currently the dominating known strain at 1,134 variant cases, which is up by three since yesterday, 47 B.1.351 variant cases which is up by one, and 34 P.1 variant cases which is unchanged, that have been detected so far in the province.

The cumulative case count for a mutation that was detected but the lineage was not determined was 9,652, an increase of 521, the government indicated.

Meanwhile, 302,257 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 94 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,488 from the previous day.

Story continues below advertisement

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,512 — up from the previous day when it was at 12,506, and is up from March 10 when it was at 11,311. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 1,361, up from yesterday at 1,334, and is up from last week at 1,238.

The government said 49,128 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 35,201 tests awaiting results. A total of 11,866,738 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Wednesday was 3.5 per cent, down from Tuesday at 4.5 per cent, but up from last week at 2.5 per cent.

Ontario reported 741 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (down by 20 from the previous day) with 300 patients in intensive care units (up by eight) and 190 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (down by four).

As of 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the provincial government reported administering 1,301,334 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 58,202 in the last day. There are 290,659 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Story continues below advertisement

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

158,684 people are male — an increase of 771 cases.

161,492 people are female — an increase of 728 cases.

44,361people are 19 and under — an increase of 285 cases.

118,089 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 575 cases.

92,693 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 404 cases.

45,964 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 198 cases.

20,775 people are 80 and over — an increase of 48 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 31

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 296

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 1,999

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 4,858

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,752 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

Story continues below advertisement

There are 72 current outbreaks in homes, which is down by eight from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 30 active cases among long-term care residents and 123 active cases among staff — down by 13 and down by 15, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 10,586 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date — 7,719 among students and 1,715 among staff (1,152 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 179 more cases in the last day — 145 student cases, 33 staff cases and one individual was not identified.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,307 cases reported among students, 276 cases among staff and 20 individuals were not identified — totaling 1,603 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 909 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Thirty-one schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,100 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 52 (35 new child cases and 17 staff cases). Out of 5,275 child care centres in Ontario, 208 currently have cases and 49 centres are closed.

Story continues below advertisement

Data for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday’s, numbers are included from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement