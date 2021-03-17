York Region expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to residents aged 75+

Send this page to someone via email

York Region says residents aged 75 and older will be able to book an appointment to receive a COVID-19 vaccine beginning Thursday morning.

In a news release, officials said starting at 8:30 a.m., those born in 1946 and earlier can go to the municipality’s website to book their appointment.

Shots will be administered at the following seven locations:

Aaniin Community Centre (Markham)

Cornell Community Centre (Markham)

Cortellucci Vaughan Hospital (Vaughan)

Georgina Ice Palace (Georgina)

Maple Community Centre (Vaughan)

Ray Twinney Recreation Complex (Newmarket)

Richmond Green Sports Centre (Richmond Hill)

Officials said appointments are required to receive a vaccine.

In addition to adults aged 75 and older, officials said those eligible for a vaccine in York currently include high priority health-care workers; staff, essential caregivers, and residents in long-term care homes and retirement homes; Indigenous adults and members of their households; and eligible adult recipients of chronic home care.

“York Region Public Health, in partnership with our hospital and paramedic services partners, is working to ensure all eligible and vulnerable residents who cannot attend a clinic receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” the news release added.

“The approach to reach these homebound individuals is through our mobile outreach teams; however, some may also find the drive-thru clinics opening soon as a good option. Outreach will begin to homebound individuals receiving home care next week.”

A drive-thru immunization clinic at Canada’s Wonderland is set to open the week of March 29. It will also be by appointment only.

