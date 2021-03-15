Ontario reports 1,268 new coronavirus cases, 9 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario is reporting 1,268 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 319,374.

Monday’s case count is lower than Sunday’s which saw 1,747 new infections (a portion of those cases were older ones recently inputted into the provincial data system). On Saturday, 1,468 new cases were recorded and 1,371 on Friday.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 366 cases were recorded in Toronto, 220 in Peel Region, 147 in York Region, 71 in Hamilton, 61 in Thunder Bay, 57 in Ottawa and 53 in Durham Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 50 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,162 as nine more deaths were recorded.

Officials have listed 1,106 U.K. variant cases (B.1.1.7) which is up by 70 since yesterday, 44 South African variant cases (B.1.351) which is unchanged, and 34 Brazilian variant cases (P.1) which is unchanged, that have been detected so far in the province.

The cumulative case count for a mutation that was detected but the lineage was not determined was 8,630, an increase of 407, the government indicated.

Meanwhile, 299,684 Ontarians were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 94 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 1,114 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 12,528 — up from the previous day when it was 12,383, and is also up from March 8 at 11,016. At the peak of the coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit above 30,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 1,350, down from yesterday at 1,401, and down from last week at 1,155.

The government said 33,975 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. There is currently a backlog of 10,954 tests awaiting results. A total of 11,789,084 tests have been completed since the start of the pandemic.

Test positivity — the percentage of tests that come back positive — for Monday was 3.8 per cent, up from Sunday at 3.1 per cent, and up from last week at 3.4 per cent.

Ontario is reporting 1,268 cases of #COVID19 and nearly 34,000 tests completed. Locally, there are 366 new cases in Toronto, 220 in Peel and 147 in York Region. As of 8:00 p.m. yesterday, 1,191,553 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. — Christine Elliott (@celliottability) March 15, 2021

Ontario reported 699 people hospitalized with COVID-19 (up by 98 from the previous day) with 298 patients in intensive care units (up by 16) and 187 patients in ICUs on a ventilator (up by one).

As of 8 p.m. on Sunday, the provincial government reported administering 1,191,553 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 33,198 in the last day. There are 287,283 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson are the vaccines currently approved in Canada. The first three require two shots administered several weeks apart while the fourth requires only one.

Here is a breakdown of the total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

157,396 people are male — an increase of 641 cases.

160,219 people are female — an increase of 596 cases.

43,862 people are 19 and under — an increase of 254 cases.

117,097 people are 20 to 39 — an increase of 494 cases.

91,992 people are 40 to 59 — an increase of 335 cases.

45,648 people are 60 to 79 — an increase of 147 cases.

20,701 people are 80 and over — an increase of 38 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

Here is a breakdown of the total deaths related to COVID-19 by age:

Deaths reported in ages 19 and under: 2

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 29

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 294

Deaths reported in ages 60 to 79: 1,990

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 4,846

The province notes there may be a reporting delay for deaths and data corrections or updates can result in death records being removed.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,750 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which did not increase since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 87 current outbreaks in homes, which is a up by three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 42 active cases among long-term care residents and 146 active cases among staff — down by three and up by seven, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 10,052 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date — 7,277 among students and 1,621 among staff (1,154 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 110 more cases in the last day — 91 student cases, 15 staff cases and four individuals were not identified.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 1,225 cases reported among students, 229 cases among staff and 21 individuals were not identified — totaling 1,475 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 840 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Twenty-three schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 3,000 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 32 (21 new child cases and 11 staff cases). Out of 5,273 child care centres in Ontario, 183 currently have cases and 47 centres are closed.

Data for cases in schools and child care centres are updated weekdays only, at 10:30 a.m. On Monday’s, numbers are included from Thursday afternoon to Friday afternoon.

