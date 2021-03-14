How to navigate Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system is set to launch on Monday. Here’s what you need to know to use it.

When’s the launch?

The province’s online portal and an accompanying phone line are set to start taking appointments on Monday at 8 a.m.

How can I access the system?

People who are eligible to get vaccinated can book online at http://www.ontario.ca/bookvaccine, while those wishing to schedule by phone can call 1-888-999-6488. First and second vaccination appointments will be arranged at the same time.

Who can use it?

The province says the booking system is currently only open to residents who will be turning 80 or older this year, meaning those born in 1941 or earlier.

Story continues below advertisement

Where is the system being used?

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Many of Ontario’s 34 public health units have already established their own systems for booking vaccination appointments. The provincial portal will now either enhance or fully replace those setups in many areas, while others will continue to use local scheduling methods.

What does the online portal do?

Vaccine-seekers in some areas will be able to book appointments directly through the province’s online portal. The website also provides guidance about how to arrange an appointment through local health units.

Read more: Doug Ford says Ontario could administer 150K shots per day

What do I need to book an appointment?

To schedule a shot, you need to provide provincial health card details, as well as your birth date, postal code and email address or phone number.

The province recommends that people who have red-and-white health cards call the phone line for more information.

I’m ineligible. What do I do now?

To put it simply: Wait.

Authorities say it’s crucial that only eligible residents make use of the system. Premier Doug Ford says the booking system will be open to other age groups in April as part of the next phase of Ontario’s vaccine rollout.

Story continues below advertisement

0:36 Coronavirus: Ford says province capable of administering 4.8 million vaccines monthly, asks for more supply Coronavirus: Ford says province capable of administering 4.8 million vaccines monthly, asks for more supply