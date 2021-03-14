Menu

Health

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system open to residents aged 80 and older starting Monday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Toronto's online portal for COVID-19 vaccination appointments now open
WATCH ABOVE: (March 12) Another big development in the effort to get Canadians vaccinated. People in Toronto can now book vaccine appointments online. The City of Toronto was granted early access to Ontario's online booking portal, to avoid delays in the roll out.

Ontario is releasing details about its COVID-19 booking system set to go live on Monday morning.

The province says residents aged 80 and older, or those acting on their behalf, will be able to schedule their shots starting at 8 a.m.

The government has established a website and phone line to help eligible residents secure their immunization appointments.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,700 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Officials say those who are eligible can visit ontario.ca/bookvaccine to make an appointment through the provincial system or their local public health unit.

Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates

They say the portal will allow people to book their first and second vaccination appointments at the same time.

Those wishing to book by phone can call 1-888-999-6488.

The province says vaccines will be made available to other age groups in April as part of Phase 2 of its vaccine rollout.

One Year Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
One Year Anniversary of COVID-19 Pandemic
© 2021 The Canadian Press
