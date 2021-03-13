Fundraiser tops $12K in a day after B.C. search-and-rescue volunteer’s puppy snatched by cougar

Send this page to someone via email

The community is rallying around a Coquitlam Search and Rescue volunteer, after his puppy was snatched by a cougar.

An online fundraising campaign for Isaac Heisler has raised nearly $12,000 in just over a day.

Heisler was walking his young German Shepherd Diez, on leash, near Belcarra Regional Park Thursday evening, when the big cat sprung and made off with the puppy.

In addition to the Coquitlam team, Heisler is a volunteer with the Sasamat Volunteer Fire Department.

He had only acquired Diez the previous weekend and was planning to train him as a search-and-rescue K9.

“I only had him for a few nights but fell in love pretty quick,” Heisler told Global News, Friday.

After the attack, Heisler chased the cougar and flagged down a car to call 911 but said by that point he knew Diez was gone.

The Conservation Officer Service says it presumes the puppy is dead.

The incident was the second fatal cougar attack on a dog in as many days, and the latest in a string of sightings and aggressive incidents involving the big cats in the Tri-Cities area.

According to the fundraiser, the money will go to acquiring a new dog for Heisler to train.

“We need to show our support and although Diez can never be replaced – Isaac’s dream of owning, training, and having a search companion needs to come to fruition,” it states.

Any money raised over the fundraiser’s initial $8,000 goal will go to the Critter Care Wildlife Society.