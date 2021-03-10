Menu

Environment

Dog attacked and killed by cougar in Port Moody, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
A file photo of a cougar.
A file photo of a cougar. AP Photo/Don Ryan, File

A dog was attacked and killed by a cougar in Port Moody early Wednesday morning.

Police said a resident of Foxwood Drive was walking her dog on a leash at approximately 12:40 a.m.

It appears a cougar was hiding in some nearby bushes and jumped out and attacked the dog, police added.

The dog’s owner rushed her dog to an emergency veterinary service but police confirmed the dog did not survive. The owner was shocked and upset but not physically harmed.

B.C. Conservation Service has been notified of the incident and police conducted an extensive search but the cougar has not been found.

Frightening encounters lead to cougar warnings in Tri-Cities – Feb 15, 2021

Read more: Conservation Service warns of Coquitlam cougar attacks after 2-month-old puppy snatched

Residents of the Tri-Cities have been warned recently after a number of close encounters with cougars have been reported.

In mid-February a two-month-old pug was snatched and killed by a cougar, the Conservation Officer Service has confirmed.

They believe the same cougar approached a man walking a dog later that same day and the man scared it off.

Family dog scares off cougars from Anmore home – Mar 3, 2021
