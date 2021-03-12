Menu

Crime

2 suspects in Kitchener robbery arrested, 1 on the run, Waterloo police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 10:22 am
Police arrested 2 people and are looking for a third after raiding homes in Paris and Maple on Thursday.
Waterloo Regional Police and York Police arrested two people and are looking for a third after raiding homes in Paris and Maple on Thursday.

The warrants were served in connection with a robbery that occurred in Kitchener last month.

They say officers searched a home on Drake Avenue in Paris where they arrested a 15-year-old Paris male and 21-year-old Paris man.

Police say officers also seized three guns and found evidence of ongoing drug trafficking.

Another search warrant was conducted by York Regional Police at a home on Corkwood Crescent in Maple. Police say that a male youth, 16, remains outstanding and a warrant will be issued for his arrest.

They say all three will be charged with various theft, robbery and weapons charges.

The investigation was connected with an incident that occurred on Feb. 7.

The suspects were spotted stealing a vehicle on Reistview Street before the victims gave chase in another vehicle and confronted them on Donnenwerth Drive, police said.

When confronted, one of the two suspects pulled a gun which caused the victims to scatter, according to police.

