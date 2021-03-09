Man arrested after allegedly flashing gun during road rage incident near St. Jacob’s

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been arrested after allegedly flashing a gun during a road rage incident near St. Jacobs on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident occurred near the roundabout at Sawmills Road and Arthur Street South in Woolwich at around 10:30 a.m.

Police say one of the drivers flashed a fun at the other during the altercation.

Officers later arrested the man in downtown Kitchener.

A 45-year-old man is facing weapon-related charges, according to police.

They say the investigation is ongoing.