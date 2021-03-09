Menu

Crime

Man arrested after allegedly flashing gun during road rage incident near St. Jacob’s

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 12:36 pm
A 45-year-old man is facing weapons charges.
A 45-year-old man is facing weapons charges. Global News file

A man has been arrested after allegedly flashing a gun during a road rage incident near St. Jacobs on Monday morning, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the incident occurred near the roundabout at Sawmills Road and Arthur Street South in Woolwich at around 10:30 a.m.

Read more: Man charged after the fake name he gave Perth OPP was that of federal offender

Police say one of the drivers flashed a fun at the other during the altercation.

Officers later arrested the man in downtown Kitchener.

Read more: Police release more information on stabbing, fire at home in Elmira

A 45-year-old man is facing weapon-related charges, according to police.

They say the investigation is ongoing.

