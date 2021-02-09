Waterloo police search for gun-toting car thieves in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are hunting alleged car thieves who reportedly pulled a gun on others in Kitchener on Sunday.

Police say the suspects were spotted stealing a vehicle on Reistview Street before the victims gave chase in another vehicle and confronted them on Donnenwerth Drive.

When confronted, one of the two suspects pulled a gun which caused the victims to scatter.

One suspect took off on foot while the other was last seen headed towards Highway 401 in a blue Chevy Cruze, which had been reported stolen earlier.

Police are describing one of the suspects as white, in his late teens to early 20s, with black curly hair.

The other is described as South Asian in his early 20s.

Police are asking to speak with anyone who may have dashcam or surveillance footage from the area around the time of the incidents.

