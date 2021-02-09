Waterloo Regional Police release video of suspect in alleged Cambridge stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released surveillance footage featuring a man they would like to speak with in connection to a stabbing last month in Cambridge.

A woman was stabbed multiple times near Scott and Fisher Mills roads at around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 18.

She was then transported to hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was last seen running away in an easterly direction on Fisher Mills Road.

He is described as white, around six feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

