Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Regional Police release video of suspect in alleged Cambridge stabbing

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 9, 2021 8:45 am
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man.
Waterloo Regional Police are looking to speak with this man. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police have released surveillance footage featuring a man they would like to speak with in connection to a stabbing last month in Cambridge.

A woman was stabbed multiple times near Scott and Fisher Mills roads at around 6:20 p.m. on Jan. 18.

Read more: 6 arrested, weapons and drugs seized, as police conduct raids in Kitchener and Waterloo

She was then transported to hospital where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A man was last seen running away in an easterly direction on Fisher Mills Road.

Trending Stories

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police launch 2 Buy and Sell Exchange Zones in Cambridge

He is described as white, around six feet tall, with a thin build. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says Waterloo church accused of holding in-person service was ‘careless and irresponsible’' Coronavirus: Ford says Waterloo church accused of holding in-person service was ‘careless and irresponsible’
Coronavirus: Ford says Waterloo church accused of holding in-person service was ‘careless and irresponsible’ – Jan 25, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo crimeWaterloo newsCambridge newsCambridge crimeCambridge stabbingCambridge manFisher Mills Road CambridgeCambridge man wantedScott Road Cambridge
Flyers
More weekly flyers