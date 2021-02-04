6 arrested, weapons and drugs seized, as police conduct raids in Kitchener and Waterloo

Waterloo Regional Police arrested six people and seized drugs, weapons and money while raiding three homes in the area on Wednesday.
Police say officers searched a home on Highland Road in Kitchener, a second on Karn Street in Kitchener, and a third on Columbia Street in Waterloo.
They seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin, prescription pills, weapons, ammunition, suspected stolen identity documents and around $7,500.
They also arrested four people from Kitchener: a 37-year-old woman; two men aged 36 and 26; and a 16-year-old.
They also arrested a 43-year-old man from Waterloo and a 24-year-old man from Cambridge.
