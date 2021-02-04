6 arrested, weapons and drugs seized, as police conduct raids in Kitchener and Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police arrested six people and seized drugs, weapons and money while raiding three homes in the area on Wednesday.

Police say officers searched a home on Highland Road in Kitchener, a second on Karn Street in Kitchener, and a third on Columbia Street in Waterloo.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police still seek answers in 2019 shooting of Kurt McKechnie

They seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin, prescription pills, weapons, ammunition, suspected stolen identity documents and around $7,500.

They also arrested four people from Kitchener: a 37-year-old woman; two men aged 36 and 26; and a 16-year-old.

Story continues below advertisement

They also arrested a 43-year-old man from Waterloo and a 24-year-old man from Cambridge.