Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

6 arrested, weapons and drugs seized, as police conduct raids in Kitchener and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 4, 2021 11:15 am
Waterloo Regional Police raided homes in Kitchener and Waterloo on Wednesday.
Waterloo Regional Police raided homes in Kitchener and Waterloo on Wednesday. Waterloo Regional Police

Waterloo Regional Police arrested six people and seized drugs, weapons and money while raiding three homes in the area on Wednesday.

Police say officers searched a home on Highland Road in Kitchener, a second on Karn Street in Kitchener, and a third on Columbia Street in Waterloo.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police still seek answers in 2019 shooting of Kurt McKechnie

They seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin, prescription pills, weapons, ammunition, suspected stolen identity documents and around $7,500.

They also arrested four people from Kitchener: a 37-year-old woman; two men aged 36 and 26; and a 16-year-old.

Read more: Man arrested, woman sought after vehicle rolls over, hits bus shelter in Kitchener

Story continues below advertisement

They also arrested a 43-year-old man from Waterloo and a 24-year-old man from Cambridge.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeWaterloo newsKitchener man arrestedCambridge man arrestedWaterloo man arrestedKitchener woman arrestedHighland Road KitchenerKitchener drug raidColumbia street waterlooWaterloo Drug raidKarn Street Kitchener
Flyers
More weekly flyers