Man arrested, woman sought after vehicle rolls over, hits bus shelter in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man and are looking for a woman after a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Police first reported the collision on Twitter at around noon, saying that they were one scene at Spadina and Highland roads.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police launch 2 Buy and Sell Exchange Zones in Cambridge

A police spokesperson told Global News that the vehicle had flipped over before hitting a bus shelter

No injuries were reported as a result.

Police say they arrested a man for impaired driving while officers were searching for a female passenger to check on her wellbeing.

Story continues below advertisement

They said the woman was last seen heading eastbound on Spadina Road. She was described as a white woman, in her late 20s, wearing glasses and dark clothing.

The female passenger was last seen heading east on Spadina. She has been described as a white female with blonde hair, in her late 20's, wearing glasses and dark clothing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 519-570-9777 or @WaterlooCrime . https://t.co/Y1vEe5niKC — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) February 3, 2021

Advertisement