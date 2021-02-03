Man arrested, woman sought after vehicle rolls over, hits bus shelter in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man and are looking for a woman after a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter in Kitchener on Wednesday.
Police first reported the collision on Twitter at around noon, saying that they were one scene at Spadina and Highland roads.
A police spokesperson told Global News that the vehicle had flipped over before hitting a bus shelter
No injuries were reported as a result.
Police say they arrested a man for impaired driving while officers were searching for a female passenger to check on her wellbeing.
They said the woman was last seen heading eastbound on Spadina Road. She was described as a white woman, in her late 20s, wearing glasses and dark clothing.
