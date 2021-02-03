Menu

Crime

Man arrested, woman sought after vehicle rolls over, hits bus shelter in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 2:30 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police have arrested a man and are looking for a woman after a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter in Kitchener on Wednesday.

Police first reported the collision on Twitter at around noon, saying that they were one scene at Spadina and Highland roads.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police launch 2 Buy and Sell Exchange Zones in Cambridge

A police spokesperson told Global News that the vehicle had flipped over before hitting a bus shelter

No injuries were reported as a result.

Read more: Threats made against Woolwich church that ignored COVID-19 lockdown

Police say they arrested a man for impaired driving while officers were searching for a female passenger to check on her wellbeing.

They said the woman was last seen heading eastbound on Spadina Road. She was described as a white woman, in her late 20s, wearing glasses and dark clothing.

Click to play video 'Spike belts used to stop driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough' Spike belts used to stop driver travelling wrong way on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough
