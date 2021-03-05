Nova Scotia reports 2 new COVID-19 cases with latest health briefing on tap

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reports two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the province continues to see a drop of new cases.

This latest dip comes after the province last reported double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases on Feb. 26.

According to public health, these new cases are in the Central Zone. One is a close contact of a previously reported case and the other case is under investigation.

There were 5,589 tests conducted.

Further updates on the latest cases will be provided by Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health at a COVID-19 briefing at 1 p.m.

The briefing will be live streamed on the Global news website.

The province also announced in a press release that it’s renewing the state of emergency to “ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

The order will take effect at noon Sunday and extend to noon Sunday, Mar. 21, unless government terminates or extends it.

As of March 4, 38,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 14,395 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 239,100 tests. There have been 562 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

Three people are currently in hospital. Of those, one is in ICU.

As of Friday, 531 cases have been resolved, but 31 active cases remain, according to the province.

There were 5,618 tests administered between Feb. 26 and March 2 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Eastern Passage, Halifax and Spryfield.

