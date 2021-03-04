COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Halifax as Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reports three new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and said it’s lifting or altering restrictions currently in place for Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) and its neighbouring communities due to low COVID-19 cases.

According to the province, the new cases are in Central Zone. Two are close contacts of previously reported cases and the other case is under investigation.

As of Thursday, Nova Scotia has 29 active cases of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 3 new cases of COVID-19 as record number of people get tested

The province also announced that many restrictions that came into effect on Feb. 27, such as restaurant hours, sport competitions, culture performances and non-essential travel, will end Friday at 8 a.m.

“Last week we were worried about increased case numbers in Halifax but what we are seeing this week warrants lifting some restrictions early,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a press release.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said the following activities will be allowed:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Travel in and out of HRM and surrounding municipalities

Participants and officials in performing arts and sports (recreational, amateur and professional) can gather in groups of up to 60 people without social distancing for rehearsals, performances, practices and regular competitive schedule

Spectators at performing arts and sports will be allowed as long as the host facilities have a gathering plan

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development will reopen public school gyms for after-school use on March 6

Restaurants and bars will return to previous dine-in service requirements, with service stopped by 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

Weddings and funeral in a faith facility or funeral homes can have 150 people outdoors or 50 per cent of capacity to a maximum of 100 indoors. Receptions and visitations continue to be not permitted in HRM and surrounding municipalities

“Unchanged is the requirement for residents of long-term care facilities to only have visits from their two designated caregivers and can only leave the facility for medical appointments or for a drive with a designated caregiver,” the province stated.

This restriction remains in effect until March 27 in HRM and surrounding municipalities.

2:01 Nova Scotia to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Nova Scotia to receive AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Affected by the restrictions were the suburban and urban areas of Halifax, including Halifax, Dartmouth, Bedford, Sackville, Cole Harbour, Eastern Passage, Middle Porters Lake, Fall River, Enfield, Lantz, Hammonds Plains, Herring Cove, the Prestons, Lake Echo, Timberlea, Tantallon, Mount Uniacke and St. Margarets Bay.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 6,551 Nova Scotia tests on March 3.

As of March 3, 37,590 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 14,219 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 233,511 tests. There have been 560 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. Five people are currently in hospital. Of those, two are in ICU. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 70. There are 531 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.